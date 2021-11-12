×
Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum

Paris Hilton got engaged on her 40th birthday to Carter Reum. STAR MAX Photo: Paris Hilton Instagram page photographed off an iphone 12 pro.

Friday, 12 November 2021 10:19 AM

Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend Carter Reum. 

Rumors that the couple exchanged vows began swirling on Thursday following multiple unverified reports. Paris confirmed the news on Instagram hours later.

"My forever begins today ... 11/11. #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum" she captioned a photo of herself showing the top part of her dress.

The wedding took place on Nov. 11 at Paris' late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate, Hello! magazine reported. In the hours leading up to the event, the couple teased their pending nuptials during a recent episode of the "This is Paris" podcast. 

Speaking about their big day, Reum said it was "definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," adding, "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I'm going to think about all those memories," according to E! News.

During the episode, Paris admitted she was "nervous" about the first dance as she had only attended two dance lessons and had "not had a free second" to continue. 

The pair got engaged in February, after a year of dating. Paris shared the news in an Instagram post that included a series of engagement photos. 

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Hilton wrote. "My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise.

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


