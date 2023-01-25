Paris Hilton and Husband Welcome Their Baby Boy

Paris Hilton is officially a mom.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV personality revealed Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child together.

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn's hand, along with a blue heart emoji.

Hilton also confirmed that they had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in a statement to People, saying that it had always been a dream of hers to be a mother, adding that she was so happy she and Reum "found each other."

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she added.

Hilton and Reum exchanged wedding vows in November, 2021. She later revealed to People that they began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris added that she and Reum wanted to give themselves time alone together before growing their family.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

During an April episode of "The Bellas Podcast," Hilton opened up about the excitement she and Reum share about becoming parents.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said of Reum. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Hilton explained that they had "been talking about kids since the beginning," adding that they "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," she added before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.