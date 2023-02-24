Paris Hilton Admits to Having Abortion in Her 20s

Paris Hilton has revealed that she had an abortion in her early 20s because she was not ready to have children during an interview with Glamour U.K.

The 42-year-old "Paris in Love" star dropped the bombshell while speaking about reproductive rights. "This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that," Hilton said. "I was a kid, and I was not ready for that."

The Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade prompted Hilton to speak out.

"I think it is important," she told the outlet. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body. … why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice, and I really believe in that.

"It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

Hilton's revelation came weeks after announcing the birth of her first child, via surrogate, with husband Carter Reum.

"You are already loved beyond words," she captioned a photo of herself holding her baby's hand, along with a blue heart emoji.

Hilton later spoke to People about welcoming her first child, saying that it had always been a dream to be a mother, adding that she was so happy she and Reum "found each other."

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she said.

Hilton and Reum exchanged wedding vows in November 2021. She later revealed to People that they began the in-vitro fertilization process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Paris said she and Reum wanted time alone together before growing their family.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."