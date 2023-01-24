Panic! at the Disco Breaking Up After Nearly 20 Years

Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco is splitting up after nearly 20 years as frontman Brendon Urie prepares to welcome his first child.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Urie wrote that the group will disband after its forthcoming European tour while also revealing that his wife, Sarah Urie, is pregnant.

"Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way," Urie wrote. "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Urie also thanked fans: "Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure."

Panic! at the Disco was formed in 2004 by childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson, according to Page Six.

The band rose to prominence after the release of its 2005 debut album, "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out." Six albums followed: 2008's "Pretty. Odd," 2011's "Vices & Virtues," 2013's "Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!," 2016's "Death of a Bachelor," 2018's "Pray for the Wicked," and 2022's "Viva Las Vengeance."

The band's original lineup changed dramatically over time as Wilson exited the band in 2016, followed by Ross in 2009 and Smith in 2015.

Urie, the only remaining original member of the band, has also collaborated with various artists ranging from Taylor Swift to Fall Out Boy, and appeared on Broadway in a leading role in Cyndi Lauper's musical "Kinky Boots," according to Variety.