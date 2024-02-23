'James Bond' Actor Pamela Salem Dies at 80

Pamela Salem, known for her role as James Bond's secretary Miss Moneypenny in Sean Connery's "Never Say Never Again," died at 80.

The news was confirmed by Big Finish Productions, which noted that the actor, who also appeared with Connery in the 1978 crime film "The Great Train Robbery," died Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

Salem, born in India in 1944, studied at Heidelberg University in Germany and later at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Her acting career began in repertory theater in Chesterfield and York and opened the door for roles in "The West Wing" and "ER."

Salem was also known for her work in science fiction, including appearances in "Blake's 7," "The Tripods," and "Into the Labyrinth."

She appeared as Professor Rachel Jensen in Doctor Who's 1988 "Remembrance of the Daleks" episodes alongside Sylvester McCoy's seventh Doctor. Additionally, she was featured in the spin-off audio drama series "Counter-Measures."

In the 1990s, Salem relocated to Los Angeles and later settled in Miami. Returning in 2020, she joined the reboot of the Doctor Who serial "The Robots of Death" in an audio drama series called "The Robots," reprising her role as Toos alongside Tom Baker's fourth Doctor.

Actor Karen Gledhill, who starred alongside her in "Counter-Measures," described Salem as the "kindest, most generous" actor she had ever worked with.

"Back in the 80s on 'Remembrance of the Daleks,' my first proper TV job, she took me under her wing and led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other," Gledhill said, according to The Guardian, further recalling how they "shared a mutual love of dogs — she adored the canine friends that she often rescued and looked after."

"She was so loved, so respected and will be so missed," Gledhill added.