Pamela Anderson Splitting With Husband After 1 Year

Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst have split up after 13 months of marriage.

The Rolling Stone, citing sources, broke the news on Thursday, reporting that the former "Baywatch" star had filed for divorce in her native Canada, where she had relocated with Hayhurst.

"Pamela loves as authentically as she lives," the source told the outlet, adding that their brief union was a "pandemic whirlwind" that petered out.

In January last year, news broke that Anderson had secretly married Hayhurst on Christmas Eve at her home on Vancouver Island.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married, and they are still together," she told Daily Mail at the time. "I feel like I’ve come full circle."

Months prior rumors began swirling that Anderson and Hayhurst were dating. The relationship came shortly after Anderson split with her husband of 12 days, Jon Peters.

There has been widespread speculation as to why Anderson and Peters divorced days after their marriage but it later emerged that the pair were battling over money. In 2020 Peters said Anderson was deep in debt when they married, and he ended up paying some of it off before realizing he was "an old fool," according to a report by Page Six at the time.

"I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it, and this is the thanks I get," he said, adding that "there's no fool like an old fool."

Anderson was first married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, in 1995. They split after three years. In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock, but they divorced the following year. Then Anderson wed music producer Rick Salomon. Their marriage ended in annulment but six years later they exchanged vows again. She filed for divorce in 2015.

In January 2020, Anderson then married Peters. Hayhurst was her fifth husband.