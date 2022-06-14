Report: Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo Neck, Back Surgery

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo life-altering surgery Monday to realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six reported.

The news comes shortly after Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband was having a "major operation" that could "determine the rest of his life." She did not elaborate but announced that she was flying from London to be by his side.

A source has now revealed to Page Six the nature of the surgery, explaining that there will be a "lengthy amount of convalescence" after the operation and that Ozzy Osbourne will need a nurse at home.

"Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," the source said. "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

The source added: "He’s been in a lot of pain."

Osbourne sustained injuries during a 2003 quad biking accident that worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his Los Angeles home. Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. He was forced to reschedule all of his shows on the 2019 "No More Tours 2 Tour" and underwent surgery that included a two-month recovery. A year later, Osbourne revealed that he had Parkinson's disease.

"It wasn't really a problem for a while," he said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" at the time. "I never noticed any difference. Sharon was saying: 'Are you OK? You seem different.' "

Then the diagnosis came.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect the nerves in your body," Sharon Osbourne said on "Good Morning America." "It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy Osbourne admitted he was "on a host of medication" and experiencing numbness in his arms and legs.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Osbourne told Classic Rock magazine in May that he was awaiting surgery on his neck.

"I can’t walk properly these days," he said. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."