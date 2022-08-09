Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Out After 'Life-Altering' Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne marked his return to the stage after undergoing a "life-altering" surgery with a performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday.

The iconic rocker 73, and his former Black Sabbath band member, guitarist Tony Iommi, plunged fans into chaos with a sterling performance of their hit single "Paranoid" during the closing ceremony. Video footage shared by BBC Sport shows the two musicians rocking out on stage.

Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, took to Instagram shortly after the performance to share a photo of his father and Iommi.

“Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight,” he wrote alongside three photos.

Ozzy Osbourne was discharged from a hospital in June after undergoing spinal surgery. At the time, Sharon Osbourne revealed on the British talk show "The Talk" that her husband was having a "major operation" that could "determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home. Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. The latest surgery was to remove and realign those pins in his neck and back.

After undergoing his first surgery, Osbourne complained of nerve damage but he was later diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2020. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Appearing alongside Osbourne during his interview with "Good Morning America," Sharon Osbourne updated her husband's condition.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect the nerves in your body," Sharon Osbourne said. "It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day."

At the time it was unclear when Ozzy Osbourne would return to the stage, but Sharon Osbourne remained upbeat and positive that it would be soon.

"He's gonna get back out there," she said. "And he's gonna do what he loves to do; I know it."