×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ozzy osbourne | parkinsons | surgery

Ozzy Osbourne: Parkinson's Like 'Walking Around in Lead Boots'

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on Aug. 8, in Birmingham, England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 31 August 2022 01:03 PM EDT

Ozzy Osbourne is sharing his experience of what it is like living with Parkinson's disease.

The rock icon, who in 2020 revealed his diagnosis, spoke candidly about his various health struggles in an interview with The Guardian.

"You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move," Osbourne said of the disease. "I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots."

Osbourne found himself in the grips of depression as a result of the disease and eventually turned to medication to alleviate the symptom. He described reaching a mental plateau that was "lower than I wanted it to be." Nothing, he said, "felt great."

So he started taking antidepressants, which he said were working OK for him.

"The worst thing though about living with Parkinson's, is that there is no end to the disease in sight," he said.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what's going to happen]," he explained. "You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it."

In the interview, Osbourne also spoke about undergoing major neck surgery earlier this year. He was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home.

Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. The latest surgery was to remove two metal plates. Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, who was included in the interview, explained that screws had come loose and "were chipping away at the bone."

The debris lodged under Ozzy Osbourne's spine. He described the excruciating pain to The Guardian.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain," he said. "I'd never [expletive] heard of nerve pain! You know when you're a kid, and you're playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it [expletive] hurts? It's like that."

Osbourne has since made a recovery and marked his return to the stage with a surprise appearance with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi earlier this month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Now the rock legend is hoping to get back on tour. Commenting on hitting the road again, Osbourne said he was determined to give it his "best shot."

"You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he said. "If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Ozzy Osbourne is sharing his experience of what it is like living with Parkinson's disease. The rock icon, who in 2020 revealed his diagnosis, spoke candidly about his various health struggles in an interview with The Guardian.
ozzy osbourne, parkinsons, surgery
435
2022-03-31
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved