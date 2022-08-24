Ozzy Osbourne Says He Swore Off LSD After Talking to a Horse

Ozzy Osbourne said talking to a horse prompted him to stop taking LSD.

The rocker, 73, discussed his particularly vivid trip during an interview with the Daily Star, saying that he spent an hour in a field having a conversation with the horse.

"At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn't care," Osbourne said. "I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England."

The incident took place during one of Black Sabbath's United States tours. Osbourne recalled taking "10 tabs of acid" and then going for a walk in the field.

"I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour," he said. "In the end, the horse turned round and told me to f*** off. That was it for me."

Osbourne's musical career is defined by multiple noteworthy achievements, but it's also tainted by drug addiction. His son, Jack Osbourne, previously opened up about the topic in an interview with Fox News.

"...Not to normalize things that shouldn't be normalized, but when you're in a family of addiction and you have nothing to compare it to, you just think that that's what's normal," Jack Osbourne said. "I think it was when I was getting older that I started to go, 'There’s something going on here, and this isn’t normal.'"

After numerous stints in rehab, Ozzy Osbourne was able to overcome his addiction and saved his relationship with wife, Sharon Osbourne. Now things are going well for the family, even as they learn to cope with Ozzy Osbourne's battle with Parkinson's disease and recovery from a "life-altering" surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne was discharged from a hospital in June after undergoing spinal surgery. At the time, Sharon Osbourne revealed on the British talk show "The Talk" that her husband was having a "major operation" that could "determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy Osbourne was initially injured during a quad biking accident in 2003, which was worsened after he suffered a fall in 2019 at his home. Fifteen screws were inserted into his spine. The latest surgery was to remove and realign those pins in his neck and back.