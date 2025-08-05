Ozzy Osbourne Died of a Heart Attack, Death Certificate Reveals

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has been revealed two weeks after the Black Sabbath rocker died at age 76.

The New York Times broke the news, confirming that Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack and had suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's. This is according to a death certificate filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne at a registry in London.

According to the outlet, the certificate says Osbourne died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)."

Ozzy Osbourne's family announced that the rock icon died on the morning of July 22.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love," his family, including wife Sharon Osbourne as well as kids Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne, said in a statement shared to E! News at the time. "We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Days earlier, Kelly Osbourne dismissed rumors that her father's health had rapidly declined and that he had made a suicide pact with Sharon Osbourne.

"He's not dying," she said on her Instagram Stories July 11. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

In 2020, Ozzy Osbourne revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis, followed by spinal surgery in 2022 after a 2019 fall worsened previous quad biking injuries.

By 2023, he canceled a U.K. and European tour, citing physical weakness after undergoing "three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment," according to The Guardian.

Ozzy Osbourne died just weeks after performing a farewell show with his Black Sabbath bandmates in Birmingham. The event was held at Villa Park in Birmingham, where Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler, and Bill Ward to deliver one final performance together.