Black Sabbath, Elton John, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath are among dozens of bands and artists who have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The world was sent into mourning Tuesday after the rock icon's family announced he had died at age 76. His death came just weeks after reuniting with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler, and Bill Ward to perform a farewell concert of fans. The band honored his memory on Instagram with a photo of the rocker, captioned "Ozzy Forever."

Iommi, the band's lead guitarist, said he struggled to comprehend Osbourne's death.

"It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother," he said, according to Sky News.

Butler, Black Sabbath's bassist, meanwhile, thanked Osbourne for "all those years - we had some great fun."

"Four kids from Aston - who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you," he said.

Ward, Black Sabbath's original drummer, took to Facebook to remember the music legend.

"Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart."

Elton John described Osbourne as his "dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods" as "a true legend."

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love," John added.

Rod Stewart posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there - later rather than sooner."

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said he was "grateful" to have shared a few words with Osbourne after his final show at Villa Park in Birmingham.

"The world will miss Ozzie's unique presence and fearless talent," May added. "My heartfelt consolations to Sharon and their great family. And to Bill and Geezer and my dear friend Tony - for this is family - I know only too well. REST IN PEACE dear Ozzie. Bri."