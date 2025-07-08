Ozzy Osbourne, Axl Rose Meet for First Time: Extremely Overwhelming

A moment in the history of rock was made when two icons, Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose, met.

For decades, Black Sabbath and Guns N' Roses entertained the masses, but until this past weekend, the two key members of both bands had not met. Taking to Instagram Monday, Osbourne applauded Rose.

"My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don't get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman," he wrote. "The sweet moment took place backstage at Osbourne's final concert with his band in Birmingham, England."

Rose also praised Osbourne on X, writing that the show was "extremely overwhelming," adding that he "MET OZZY!! (Crazy we'd never met b4!!) He was really great!! Was great to meet Sabbath!!"

Rose wrote that it "was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch (Osbourne's) struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him n' massively respecting the challenges he took head on n' HE DID IT!!!!"

Since receiving his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2019, the rock icon has made few public appearances while also dealing with other significant health challenges, USA Today reported. That same year, Osbourne sustained a spinal injury that ultimately forced him to stop touring. In 2023, he called off his planned U.K. and European shows due to continued physical weakness after undergoing three surgeries.

On Saturday, some 40,000 fans gathered for a tribute to Osbourne at what the heavy metal icon says was his last-ever live performance. The original lineup of Black Sabbath performed at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England.

"Let the madness begin!" he urged as he took the stage, and later paid tribute to fans.

"I don't know what to say, man, I've been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart," Osbourne said. "You're all … special. Let's go crazy, come on."

Osbourne performed several songs solo before being joined onstage, for the first time in 20 years, by Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward. The band ended a short set with "Paranoid," one of its most famous songs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.