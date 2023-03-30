×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: owen wilson | rolling stones | backstage pass

Owen Wilson's Rolling Stones Backstage Pass Revoked

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 01:00 PM EDT

Owen Wilson was fortunate enough to get his hands on an all-access concert pass to any Rolling Stones gigs in the world, but a day later it was revoked.

The actor explained during an appearance on "The Late Late Show" that the lifetime pass was rescinded after he accidentally walked on stage during one of the legendary rock group's concerts in Argentina, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I was kind of friendly with some of the band and then my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger," Wilson said Tuesday. "We got [presented with] these special laminates, kind of all access, that were good for the rest of your life."

The "Paint" star said it was "really exciting" to receive the pass because the first live show he ever attended was from The Rolling Stones' "Tattoo You" tour in 1980.

"That night, at the concert, I'm kind of wandering around and testing it out — like, 'I'm going to walk over here and see if anybody stops me.' And no one would stop me any place," Wilson continued. "I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, and right there and then, all of a sudden, he bolts during 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' and comes running down."

As the frontman sprinted directly toward him, Wilson said he realized that he was standing on the stage.

"It turns out, where I was, was kind of part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous, and he kinda came down and left," he recalled. "And then someone came running over, [shouting,] 'Get out of here! Move! You're not supposed to be here!' And I [said], 'I didn't know! I'm so sorry!'"

For the rest of the night, Wilson said he kept thinking about that "gnarly" experience, but it did not end there.

"Then I get a call the next morning from Mick's security team asking, 'Do you have that laminate?'" he continued. "'Yes, I still have it.' 'OK, we're going to come over and pick it up.'"

Wilson added that his wardrobe was in part to blame.

"I was also dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, and if you are at this part of the stage — where you're not supposed to be — you should be in like dark colors where you blend in," he explained. "So I get it, you know? He's got a show to do. He doesn't need some kind of bozo just cruising around distracting him."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Owen Wilson was fortunate enough to get his hands on an all-access concert pass to any Rolling Stones gigs in the world, but a day later it was revoked.
owen wilson, rolling stones, backstage pass
426
2023-00-30
Thursday, 30 March 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved