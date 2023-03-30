Owen Wilson's Rolling Stones Backstage Pass Revoked

Owen Wilson was fortunate enough to get his hands on an all-access concert pass to any Rolling Stones gigs in the world, but a day later it was revoked.

The actor explained during an appearance on "The Late Late Show" that the lifetime pass was rescinded after he accidentally walked on stage during one of the legendary rock group's concerts in Argentina, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I was kind of friendly with some of the band and then my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger," Wilson said Tuesday. "We got [presented with] these special laminates, kind of all access, that were good for the rest of your life."

The "Paint" star said it was "really exciting" to receive the pass because the first live show he ever attended was from The Rolling Stones' "Tattoo You" tour in 1980.

"That night, at the concert, I'm kind of wandering around and testing it out — like, 'I'm going to walk over here and see if anybody stops me.' And no one would stop me any place," Wilson continued. "I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, and right there and then, all of a sudden, he bolts during 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' and comes running down."

As the frontman sprinted directly toward him, Wilson said he realized that he was standing on the stage.

"It turns out, where I was, was kind of part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous, and he kinda came down and left," he recalled. "And then someone came running over, [shouting,] 'Get out of here! Move! You're not supposed to be here!' And I [said], 'I didn't know! I'm so sorry!'"

For the rest of the night, Wilson said he kept thinking about that "gnarly" experience, but it did not end there.

"Then I get a call the next morning from Mick's security team asking, 'Do you have that laminate?'" he continued. "'Yes, I still have it.' 'OK, we're going to come over and pick it up.'"

Wilson added that his wardrobe was in part to blame.

"I was also dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, and if you are at this part of the stage — where you're not supposed to be — you should be in like dark colors where you blend in," he explained. "So I get it, you know? He's got a show to do. He doesn't need some kind of bozo just cruising around distracting him."