Owen Wilson Turned Down $12M Role in O.J. Simpson Movie

Owen Wilson turned down a $12 million role in an upcoming film depicting O.J. Simpson as innocent.

Helming the film, titled "The Juice," is British filmmaker Joshua Newton, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the production has been described as a "satirical thriller."

Speaking with the outlet, Newton revealed that he had approached Wilson for the role of Douglas McCann, an attorney known for exploring the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Simpson's murder trial. Simpson was acquitted by a jury in 1995 in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

"Owen Wilson was perfect for the role," said Newton.

"I actually had a meeting with him in Santa Monica. Everybody loved the script. His agent wanted him to do it. We offered him $12 million. But at the end of the lunch, Owen stood up and said, 'If you think I'm going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn't do it, you've got to be kidding me.' "

Production is ongoing. Boris Kodjoe from "Station 19" has been cast as Simpson while Charlotte Kirk from "Ocean's 8" portrays Nicole Brown Simpson. Newton is aiming to finish the movie by Oct. 3, which will coincide with the 29th anniversary of Simpson's acquittal.

Simpson died of cancer earlier this month at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his family on social media.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family's X post read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement added.

After his acquittal, Simpson said, "I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slayed Nicole and Mr. Goldman ... They are out there somewhere ... I would not, could not and did not kill anyone."

The Goldman and Brown families subsequently pursued a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson in civil court. In 1997, a jury in Santa Monica, California, found Simpson liable for the two deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages.

It has since emerged that Simpson died without having paid a large portion of the civil judgment. With his assets set to go through the probate court process, the Goldman and Brown families could be in line to get paid a piece of whatever Simpson left behind.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report