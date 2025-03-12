'Othello' Breaks Record for Highest Weekly Gross for Broadway Play

The Broadway revival of "Othello," starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal and now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre, reached a record-breaking weekly gross of $2,818,297 last week, making it the highest-grossing eight-performance play in Broadway history, according to Deadline.

The previous record was held by "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which grossed $2,718,488 for the week ending Dec. 31, 2023.

The recent performance of "Othello" also surpassed its own earlier weekly gross of $2,637,158, recorded during its first seven previews for the week ending March 2.

Further, the production boasted the highest ticket price of the week at $361.90, more than double the average cost of tickets for other top-selling shows. Last week, the average price for an "Othello" ticket was $338.09, slightly lower than its debut week.

Washington has made several notable Broadway appearances, including starring in "A Raisin in the Sun," Fences" alongside Viola Davis, "Julius Caesar," "Checkmates," and the 2018 revival of "The Iceman Cometh," which featured Austin Butler in a key role, according to The Hollyood Reporter.

Gyllenhaal, who has appeared in three Broadway productions, is recognized for his performances in "Sunday in the Park With George" and, more recently, in "A Life" (2019), a one-man show paired with Tom Sturridge called "Sea Wall."

Kenny Leon's "Othello" will officially open March 23 for a limited engagement running through June 8 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Although the sold-out "Othello" has drawn attention, it wasn't the only production in previews on Broadway last week. "Purpose," the Branden Jacobs-Jenkins play directed by Phylicia Rashad at the Helen Hayes, saw 94% of its seats filled, with an estimated gross of $328,752. The show's official opening is March 17.

"Buena Vista Social Club," also in previews at the Schoenfeld, earned $773,353, filling 93% of its seats. It will officially open March 19.

Meanwhile, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical" sold out its seven previews at the Golden Theatre, bringing in $606,652, fueled by strong cross-ocean buzz. The musical's opening night is March 20.