Group Slams Oscars for Lack of Female Best Director Nominees

A women's advocacy group has called out this year's Oscars for excluding female nominees from the best director category.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with all best director nominees being men, according to The Hill.

Up for contention is Ruben Östlund for "Triangle of Sadness," Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans," and Todd Field for "Tár."

"Once again, Academy voters have shown that they don't value women's voices, shutting us out of the Best Director nominations," the group Women in Film (WIF) said in a statement to The Hill Tuesday.

"An Academy Award is more than a gold statue, it's a career accelerator that can lead to continued work and increased compensation," the WIF statement continued, noting the work of several women, including "Women Talking" director Sarah Polley, "The Woman King" director Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Aftersun" director Charlotte Wells, and "Till" director Chinonye Chukwu.

In the last two years, women have taken home the directing Oscar. Last year Jane Campion won the award for "The Power of the Dog," while "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao was the winner in 2021. Zhao also made history as being the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best director.

During her acceptance speech, Zhao, who was born in China and lived in Beijing until she was 14, said she had been "thinking a lot lately about how I keep going when things get hard."

"I think it goes back to something I learned when I was a kid," she said, according to the BBC.

"When I was growing up in China, my Dad and I used to play this game. We would memorize classic Chinese poems and texts, and we would recite them together and try to finish each other's sentences," she continued.

Zhao went on to recited a line from the three character classic and translated it to English: "People at birth are inherently good."

"Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world," she continued. "So this is for anyone who had the faith, and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult is to do that."