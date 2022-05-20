Film Academy Sets New Oscars Rules

The 94th Oscars was surrounded by controversy after Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock, but the focus is now on the 95th Oscars, set for March 12, 2023.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced several changes in Oscars rules and campaigning requirements. There will also be a return to the calendar year for submissions and a requirement for a theatrical release.

"Films that, in any version, receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release will not be eligible for Academy Awards in any category," the organization said, according to Variety.

A feature film will now be required to have a qualifying theatrical release date between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec 31, 2022.

"The Academy Screening Room will no longer be a method of qualification, as theaters have reopened; the six qualifying U.S. metropolitan areas continue to be Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, and apply to General Entry categories as well as the Documentary and Short Film categories," the Academy said.

The Academy Screening Room will remain in place and companies and individuals will be permitted under certain circumstances to send digital links to materials directly to voters, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

There have been several additional changes with the 95th Oscars. A cap was introduced to the Music (Original Song) category, which states that no more than three songs from the same film may be submitted. There have also been name changes in the Documentary categories. The Oscars for best "Documentary Feature" and "Documentary Short Subject" have been renamed "Documentary Feature Film" and "Documentary Short Film."

The Sound category has also seen changes, most notably that producers will be required to make their films available for viewing by sound branch members, Variety noted.

"Additionally, clips for the nominating screening ... shall not exceed 10 minutes of running time per title," the Academy said.