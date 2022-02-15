2022 Oscars Hosts Revealed

Three people will be hosting the Oscars this year, and their names have finally been revealed.

There has not been an emcee at the event since 2018 but that run will come to an end on March 27, when Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall take to the stage to host the event. The news was announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while," the three said in a press release shared by GMA.

"I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea," Schumer added, "but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies."

This will be the first time in history that three women host the Oscars, but it is not the first time that more than one person has taken on hosting duties for the event.

In 2011 James Franco and Anne Hathaway served as hosts for the awards ceremony, according to CNN, and in 1987 Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan teamed up for the 59th Academy Awards. In 1977 Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted alongside Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

In 2019, the Academy Awards show went hostless after Kevin Hart stepped away from the gig amid controversy surrounding tweets and stand-up material that emerged in which he used homophobic phrases. The trend persisted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year things will be different.

"This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers," said Will Packer, who is producing the telecast. "It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy, and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!"

The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.