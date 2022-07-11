Oprah Winfrey's Father Dies at 88

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at age 88.

Oprah confirmed that Vernon, a former Nashville city councilman and local barbershop owner, died Friday surrounded by family.

"Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing," Oprah wrote Saturday on Instagram. "That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts."

Vernon was well-known in Nashville for owning Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop and for his achievements during his 16 years as a councilman. Many in the community paid tribute to him upon hearing news of his death. Mayor John Cooper remembered him for having "dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community."

"An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service," Copper tweeted.

Register of Deeds Karen Johnson spoke in a statement about her "good fortune to know him [Vernon] as a friend."

"For nearly 20 years, he served the city on the council. And who better to serve the people than a man who worked at his own barbershop for 60 years until just last year where he was the eyes and ears of the community around him?" she said, according to WSMV.

Oprah was recently in Nashville for the Independence Day weekend to celebrate a day dedicated to her father, who was battling cancer at the time. A cause of death has not been confirmed and it is unclear whether it had to do with cancer.

Local barbers told WSMV that Vernon was still taking clients a few days a week. But on Saturday the station where he once occupied stood empty and workers say they planned to leave it empty to honor Vernon.

"He was like a father, grandfather, I mean he was a really nice guy," said Gary Lymon, a barber who worked with Vernon in his shop for more than eight years. "He was funny, very funny, and he meant a lot, not only to me, but to the whole community because he has been here for so long."