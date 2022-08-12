OnlyFans Model Charged With Killing Boyfriend

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was charged with murdering her boyfriend at their Miami apartment in April, according to reports.

Clenney, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and was awaiting extradition to Florida, her defense attorney, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald. Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli, 27.

Police apprehended Clenney at a rehabilitation facility in Hawaii, where she was undergoing treatment for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, her attorney said, according to the New York Post.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto said. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Clenney and Obumseli reportedly argued at their apartment on April 3 when Clenney stabbed Obumseli in the chest, the New York Post reported.

Prieto said that Obumseli had been stalking Clenney for several weeks and that she acted in self-defense after he grabbed her by the throat.

They had been living together for a few months at the apartment building, the Herald noted. During that time, staff claimed there were multiple domestic incidents. At one point they tried to evict the couple, according to the report.

Lawyer Larry Handfield, who represents Obumseli's family, claimed that police were alerted to at least four domestic calls but Obumseli was never taken into custody or charged. He noted that Clenney had an open warrant for a 2015 public intoxication case from California but was never taken into custody. It was further reported that Clenney was due in a Texas court on a 2020 DUI charge at the time of the killing.

Officials said that Clenney spent time in a mental institution after the killing of Obumseli after claiming to be suicidal.