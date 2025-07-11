OneRepublic's Tim Myers Enters Calif. Lt. Gov. Race

Tim Myers, widely known as the co-founder of the band OneRepublic, announced that he's launching a campaign for California's lieutenant governor, a role that's widely known to be a springboard to the governor's office.

Myers, 40, a native of Orange, California, plans to run as a Democrat in the blue state, according to USA Today.

In a statement on his website, Myers said his focus was not on being a politician, but "a dad, a husband, a businessman, an activist, and the son of a pastor who taught him that faith without action is meaningless."

"I'll bring a fresh, strong voice to the Lt. Governor's office to fight back against the Trump administration, take on the rigged system with commonsense solutions, and ensure every Californian has the opportunity to chase their dreams, can afford to make a living here, and feels safe," he added.

The statement on his website spotlighted Myers' career, which kicked off as an early member of the OneRepublic, where he served as bassist and vocalist from 2002-07 before later founding Palladium Records.

"After a successful run as an early member of the band OneRepublic, Tim launched his own record company to level the playing field for hardworking artists and break a system that has long been rigged for the big corporations," the statement read.

Myers announced his plans on Instagram, writing, "California is under attack − and our leaders are silent. So I'm stepping up."

Myers' decision to run for lieutenant governor follows his brief U.S. House campaign in April. He said on Instagram that conversations with friends and neighbors about California's challenges motivated him to aim for higher office.

It remains to be seen whether Myers' ambitions are too lofty. Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited, and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is campaigning to replace him. Meanwhile, multiple state lawmakers, such as Josh Fryday, who leads Newsom's Office of Service and Community Engagement, and State Treasurer Fiona Ma, have already jumped into the race for lieutenant governor.