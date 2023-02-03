Olivia Newton-John's Husband Discusses the Star's Final Days

Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is sharing details of her final days.

The beloved "Grease" star died on Aug. 8, 2022, at age 73, following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. But despite this, she lived the end of her life "in peace."

"She was very clear and very alive and very conscious and not in pain." Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, told the Daily Telegraph, according to the Evening Standard.

"So there was a quality of life there at that time that I think is so critical," he continued. "That was part of Olivia's great contribution with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre … providing a real quality of life for people was close to her heart. That's a lot of the focus there and was with Olivia too through her entire journey."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. Then, in 2013, she was diagnosed with breast cancer again but managed to fight it, but in 2017, it returned. The disease eventually spread to her bones and forced her to have to learn to walk again after she fractured the base of her spine in 2018.

During her fight, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne's Austin Hospital, which she continued to invest in over the years. She also co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa in 2005 and more recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

Last week Easterling praised his wife as "the most courageous and compassionate woman" he had ever met during an emotional tribute at the 20th anniversary G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

During the tribute, Easterling opened up about their love story, saying that they "unexpectedly, madly, deeply, forever fell in love in the Amazon rainforest."

"For the past 15 years, I've been blessed to share the depth and the passion of her being," he continued. "Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic. Every day with Olivia was supernatural."