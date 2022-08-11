Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Publicly Serving Divorce Papers Was 'Aggressive'

Olivia Wilde has called out her ex, Jason Sudeikis, for serving her custody papers "in the most aggressive manner possible."

Wilde was on stage at CinemaCon in April when a process server hired by Sudeikis' lawyers tracked her down at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she was promoting her movie "Don't Worry Darling," and delivered the documents pertaining to their two children.

Page Six described at the time a woman sliding a manila envelope onto the stage to Wilde, who was in the middle of the presentation. Wilde then asked if the envelope was for her before picking it up and opening it.

The star has now filed to dismiss Sudeikis' custody petition, according to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail. She has also criticized the manner in which the documents were served.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde said in her court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

She continued, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Wilde explained that she filed the petition "since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system."

Sudeikis meanwhile, has defended his filing, saying that he did not intend for Wilde to receive the papers on stage. Instead, he had requested that they be delivered at the airport or her hotel.

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present," he said in the filing, referencing Wilde's current boyfriend Harry Styles."I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present."

He continued, "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."