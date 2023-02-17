Olivia Newton-John's Final Words to Daughter: 'My Sunshine'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter is recalling the final words her mother spoke to her before her death in August at age 73.

Appearing alongside Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, on the "Today" show, Chloe Lattanzi discussed her final moments with her mother.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'my sunshine,'" said Lattanzi, who Newton-John shared with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, according to People. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.

"I love my mom more than anything. She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi, 37, said love and support from her mother's fans has helped her navigate grief.

"It actually has been a life raft," Lattanzi said. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Easterling, when asked on "Today" when he felt Newton-John's presence the most, said, "late at night or early in the morning."

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," said Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008. "Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."

Earlier this month during an interview with Daily Telegraph, Easterling shared details of Newton-John's final days after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

"She was very clear and very alive and very conscious and not in pain," Easterling said, according to the Evening Standard.

"So there was a quality of life there at that time that I think is so critical. That was part of Olivia's great contribution with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre … providing a real quality of life for people was close to her heart. That's a lot of the focus there and was with Olivia too through her entire journey."