Olivia Munn Has Hysterectomy in Breast Cancer Fight

Actor Olivia Munn said she recently had a hysterectomy in her battle with breast cancer.

"I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries," she told Vogue, noting that the procedure was an alternative to taking medication to treat the cancer, which was causing her to experience "next-level, debilitating exhaustion."

It was a "big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family," Munn said.

But while the procedure will improve her quality of life, it means Munn, 43, will no longer be able to carry children. She and John Mulaney, 41, welcomed their son, Malcolm, in 2021.

"John and I talked about it a lot, and we don't feel like we're done growing our family," she said. But the couple has a back-up plan.

Munn has twice undergone egg retrieval procedures. She opted for another round before her hysterectomy with the hopes of creating embryos for surrogacy. Upon learning they had two healthy embryos, she and Mulaney "just started crying."

"It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk," she said.

Munn revealed her diagnosis of luminal B breast cancer in March, saying it affected both of her breasts. Her treatment plan involved undergoing a double mastectomy.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

In a statement included in the post, Munn said she's "lucky" given that "we caught it with enough time that I had options."

"I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she wrote in her statement. "Ask your doctor to calculate your breast cancer risk assessment score."