New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer Teases the Return of Darth Vader

May 4 is Star Wars Day, and in commemoration, Disney+ dropped a new trailer for the upcoming series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

The studio had teased the arrival of new footage, and the latest trailer, which offers a glimpse into the threats viewers can expect its titular Jedi to face across the series' six episodes, did not disappoint. The footage further teases the return of Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader.

The story of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" "begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," according to The Wrap.

The series will premiere on May 27 on Disney+ and further episodes will be released each week thereafter. Ewan McGregor plays the role of the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Christensen has reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader from the Star Wars prequels. Also starring in the series are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The series marks Ewan McGregor's first encounter with Darth Vader wearing his full iconic suit and helmet. This is despite appearing in three Star Wars films opposite Anakin Skywalker and the moment McGregor did finally encounter Darth Vader in all his glory scared "the s**t" out of him.

"I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that," McGregor told Total Film in a previous interview. "When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'Action!' he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and f***** Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was 6 again. I’d never acted into Vader’s helmet. I’d never looked him in the eye."

McGregor added: "It scared the s**t out of me. I’m not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s not acting. That’s real. I’m really, truly frightened right now.'"