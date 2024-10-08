Cissy Houston, Whitney's Mother and Grammy Winner, Dies at Age 91

Whitney Houston's mother, Grammy-winning singer Cissy Houston, has died at age 91 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She died Monday surrounded by family while in hospice care, a statement released to CNN confirmed.

"Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness," Cissy's daughter-in-law Pat Houston said. "We lost the matriarch of our family. Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community.

"Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Her daughter-in-law added: "Her contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled."

Cissy Houston, born Emily Drinkard, was the youngest of eight children of Nitcholas and Delia Mae Drinkard. She grew up in Newark, New Jersey, where she attended public schools and New Hope Baptist Church, eventually becoming the Minister of Sacred Music.

At the age of 5, in 1938, she began her singing career with her siblings in a gospel group called The Drinkard Four. The group later became The Drinkard Singers when her sisters Lee and Marie joined. Judy Clay replaced Anne Drinkard after she left the group. Over time, Cissy's nieces, Dee Dee and Dionne Warwick, also became part of the group.

In 1957, Cissy Houston and The Drinkard Sisters performed at Carnegie Hall and the Newport Jazz Festival. They released the groundbreaking gospel album "A Joyful Noise" in 1959. In 1963, Cissy formed The Sweet Inspirations, providing backup vocals for major artists such as Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding.

She launched her solo career with "Presenting Cissy Houston" in 1969 and became a two-time Grammy Award winner, recording ten solo albums and collaborating with various famous musicians, including her daughter, Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 at the age of 48.

"We are blessed and grateful that God allowed her to spend so many years with us and we are thankful for all the many valuable life lessons that she taught us," Pat Houston's statement Monday added of Cissy. "May she rest in peace, alongside her daughter, Whitney and granddaughter Bobbi Kristina and other cherished family members."