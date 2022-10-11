×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: obit | eileen ryan | sean penn | mother

TV and Film Actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's Mother, Dies

sean penn and eileen ryan
Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan (Getty Imgages)

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 02:19 PM EDT

Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday.

"We lost mom yesterday," Michael Penn tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

She had two roles on Broadway in the 1950s, both short-lived, in "Sing Till Tomorrow" in 1953 and "Comes a Day" in 1958.

In 1957, Ryan was at rehearsals for "Iceman Cometh" when she met Leo Penn, who had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. They moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Leo Penn died in 1998.

Ryan's TV credits include appearances on "Private Practice," "The Twilight Zone," "Bonanza," "The Detectives," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Little House on the Prairie," "Arli$$," "Ally McBeal," "NYPD Blue," "ER," "CSI," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Grey’s Anatomy."

Her film roles included "Parenthood," and "Benny & Joon." She also acted in films with her sons, including "At Close Range," "I Am Sam," "The Indian Runner" and "The Crossing Guard."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.
obit, eileen ryan, sean penn, mother
215
2022-19-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved