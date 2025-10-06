Oasis Guitarist Breaks From Tour With Cancer Diagnosis

Oasis founding guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will step back from the band's reunion tour to undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.

The musician, 60, revealed in a post on Instagram dated Oct. 3 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and has been receiving treatment while performing on tour.

"The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour," he said in a written statement. "Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The guitarist said he was disappointed to miss the upcoming dates but optimistic about his recovery.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows," he wrote. "I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November."

He signed the message "Bonehead."

Oasis confirmed Arthurs' announcement in a post on the band's official Instagram page.

"Wishing you all the best with your treatment @boneheadspage — we'll see you back on stage in South America," the band wrote.

This marks the second time in recent years that Arthurs has faced a cancer diagnosis.

In 2022, while performing with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

"Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while," he wrote in an April 2022 statement. "I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

At the time, Arthurs said he was "gutted" to miss shows with Gallagher and his band but vowed to return after treatment.

By September of that year, he announced that his cancer was "gone" and that he was "into recovery" following a clear scan, according to BBC.

Arthurs, who co-founded Oasis with Liam and Noel Gallagher in the early 1990s, has remained a fixture in the band's live lineup since their reunion tour began earlier this year.

No changes to the tour schedule beyond the affected dates have been announced.