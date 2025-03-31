'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

Former "NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney, best known for her role as Detective Diane Russell, has been arrested on a felony assault charge after an alleged domestic disturbance.

According to People, Delaney was taken into custody on Saturday, at 10:15 a.m. local time. The arrest took place at Delaney's Los Angeles residence, TMZ reported, with law enforcement sources indicating that her husband, James Morgan, was also arrested. The incident reportedly stemmed from a "heated argument that turned physical," according to the outlet.

"Subsequent to an investigation by deputies, Mrs. Kim Delaney was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and [her partner] Mr. James Morgan was arrested for battery," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assess any injuries, and afterward, both Delaney and Morgan were placed under arrest, according to TMZ.

Delaney is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department website, Morgan was arrested approximately 30 minutes before Delaney, with his bail set at $20,000. He is also expected to appear in court on the same date.

Delaney rose to prominence for her portrayal of Detective Diane Russell on the hit series "NYPD Blue," appearing in 137 episodes from 1995 to 2003, according to the Independent. Her performance earned her critical acclaim, including an Emmy win in 1997 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also received two more Emmy nominations in the same category in 1998 and 1999.

Before joining "NYPD Blue," Delaney starred in 36 episodes of the soap opera "All My Children "between 1981 and 1994. She also appeared in "General Hospital," "Army Wives," "Philly," and "CSI: Miami."

Last October, Delaney celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Morgan.

"A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11," she wrote at the time. "And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life."