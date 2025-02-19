WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Kennedy Slams Sheryl Crow for Tesla Protest Against Musk

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 11:06 AM EST

Sheryl Crow's protest against Tesla on social media has sparked backlash from conservatives, including Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

The iconic singer-songwriter went viral over the weekend after she posted a video on Instagram showing her waving at a truck hauling away her Tesla.

"My parents always said … you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla," she captioned the clip.

The money, she added, would be donated to NPR, which "is under threat by President [Elon] Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

Crow's viral social media post came in response to Musk's push to streamline government agencies with President Donald Trump's support, part of a broader effort to reduce federal spending.

Her post drew contrasting reactions. While some expressed support, others were quick to criticize her. Among her critics was Kennedy, who told political pundit Sean Hannity, "I think she means well, but if she ever had a clever thought, it died alone and afraid."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also weighed in on the post by sarcastically cheering Crow on.

As the New York Post reported, Carr, appointed by Trump last month to lead the influential federal panel, suggested that the left-leaning radio giant may have to rely on celebrity donations to stay afloat without government funding.

"I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot-button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here — not through words alone, but through her actions — that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR," Carr said Saturday in a post on X.

Crow has since responded to the reactions to her post, saying she "did not expect that video to take off" the way it had.

"My intention is to support causes I care about and to make my voice be heard," the 63-year-old Grammy winner added.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


