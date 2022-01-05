North Carolina Trooper Kills Brother While Responding to His Call for Backup

A North Carolina state trooper has died after his brother, who was responding to his call for backup, lost control of his own vehicle and hit his brother's parked cruiser.

The incident took place on Monday night, according to The Washington Post. Trooper John Horton had pulled over Dusty Beck, a 26-year-old motorcycle driver, in the back country of the southwestern part of the state and radioed his brother James Horton, also a state trooper, for backup.

James responded, but as he came over the hill to where his brother was, he lost control of his patrol car and hit his brother's parked cruiser, which then struck John, a 15-year veteran of the state police, and Beck.

A day prior, North Carolina's Gov. Roy Cooper had warned of severe winter storms. Snow and sleet had reportedly been pelting the area throughout the day, leaving roads slippery. John was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Beck died at the scene while James sustained minor injuries that were treated at a hospital, according to The Post.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton," Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, said. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support."

John Horton married his high school sweetheart, and they had six children. Beck was a father of three daughters.

"He had such a loving heart and wanted to best for everyone," Beck’s sister Seledia Carver wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. "He loved his babies, and he loved to just live. He lived the way he wanted Free and just going a mile a minuet [sic] leaving you laughing and remembering his beautiful smile."