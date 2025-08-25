Son of 'Walking Dead' Actor Norman Reedus Charged with Assault

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus and former model Helena Christensen, was arrested in New York City after police said a woman was assaulted early Saturday.

Mingus Reedus was arraigned later that day in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges, including third-degree assault, reckless assault causing injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, and two harassment counts, The Independent reported.

Authorities said officers were called to a West 16th Street residence in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood around 8:40 a.m., where they found a 33-year-old woman with minor injuries to her neck and leg. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. Reedus, listed in public records as living at the apartment, was taken into custody.

Sources told the New York Post that Reedus allegedly punched the woman to wake her before choking her and throwing her to the floor. He then dialed 911, claiming the woman had taken pills and was threatening suicide, sources told the outlet.

When Reedus was escorted from court in handcuffs, reporters pressed him about the incident. Asked why he called the police, he replied, "I didn't." When urged to explain "what really happened," he simply said, "No." He later described the case as "a misunderstanding."

A woman identifying herself as his girlfriend told reporters the arrest came from a "big misunderstanding." Authorities have not said whether she was the same person listed as the complainant.

Reedus' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, pushed back on the prosecutors' narrative.

"Despite what the prosecutor said in court — which is not evidence — they chose to charge Mingus with misdemeanors or less," she told NBC News. "This speaks volumes and much louder than the prosecutor's unsupported in-court comments."

The arrest follows an incident involving Reedus in 2021. During the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy, he was accused of striking a woman. He later accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in 2022. The agreement required him to attend counseling and stay out of legal trouble for a year.

Prosecutors have not said whether additional charges could be filed in connection with Saturday's case. Police confirmed the investigation remains active.