Mental Health Nonprofit Declines Donations From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

A nonprofit has declined to accept any financial contributions from Jamie Lynn Spears, who pledged to donate them a portion of the proceeds generated from her forthcoming memoir.

This Is My Brave, an organization that focuses on mental health, announced the news in a statement on Instagram. The charity explained it had been recommended as a beneficiary for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn's book sales but had made the decision not to accept.

"We heard you; we're taking action," This Is My Brave said in the statement. "We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book."

Last week Jamie Lynn announced the title and cover of her upcoming book, "Things I Should Have Said," which is set to be released in January 2022.

"I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "'Things I Should Have Said' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."

Jamie Lynn further revealed, part of her memoir would deal with her mental health struggles. With this in mind, she nominated This Is My Brave as the nonprofit that would receive monetary donations from her book sales.

"I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life," Jamie Lynn wrote. "Which is why, I'm so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

This Is My Brave did not provide a reason for choosing not to accept any donations from Jamie Lynn but it might have something to do with the #FreeBritney movement, which has been critical of Jamie Lynn since her sister, Britney Spears, accused their family of being complicit in her conservatorship.