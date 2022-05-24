Noel Gallagher 'Covered in Blood' After Being Headbutted by Ruben Dias' Dad

Noel Gallagher was left "covered in blood" after clashing heads with the father of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.

The former Oasis guitarist, who was at City's Etihad Stadium to watch the last game of the season against Aston Villa, explained to Talksport that he had been celebrating City's 3-2 win to secure its fourth Premier League title in five seasons when things got a little crazy and he ended up having to seek medical attention.

"So as the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam," Gallagher told the outlet. "As you can imagine, in the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me while I'm on the floor covered in blood."

Gallagher, who said he missed the end of the game because he had to seek medical attention for a split lip, added that he saw City manager Pep Guardiola after the game.

"I've got stitches in my top lip, I've got two black eyes and as I'm going down the corridor Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, 'What's up with your face?' And I was like, 'Go see the players, nothing to do with me,'" Gallagher continued, adding that he looked no better a day later.

"If you've seen me today, I look like I've just arrived home from the '80s, from Elland Road. I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable," he said. Dias' father meanwhile did not have "a mark on him," Gallagher said.

"He's a big bear of a man — he almost knocked my teeth out," he recalled. "But as days go at the Etihad that's got to be up there with the best."