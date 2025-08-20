Noel Gallagher Opens Up About Oasis Reunion: Great Being Back With Liam

More than 15 years after Noel Gallagher walked away from Oasis following a brawl with his brother Liam Gallagher, the musician has spoken about the band's reunion, saying it is "great being back in the band with Liam."

For years after the split, the Gallagher brothers exchanged barbs and dismissed any notion of reconciliation, which made their eventual reunion all the more unexpected for fans.

During their opening show in Cardiff, the audience erupted in cheers and whistles when the pair shared a brief embrace at the end of the performance, according to The Guardian.

In an interview on Tuesday with TalkSport hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Noel Gallagher said he had been "completely blown away" by the tour so far.

"Liam's smashing it. I'm proud of him," he said. "I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it, it's not in my nature. But I've got to say, I kind of look and I think, 'Good for you, mate.' He's been amazing."

Noel Gallagher emphasized how "great" it was "just to be back with Bonehead [Paul Arthurs] and Liam and just be doing it again.

"I guess when it's all said and done, we will sit and reflect on it, but it's great being back in the band with Liam, I forgot how funny he was."

Commenting on the response to their first show in July in Cardiff, Noel Gallagher said he "grossly underestimated" the magnitude of the band's reunion.

"It was kind of after about five minutes, I was like, 'all right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?' " he said. "I've done stadiums before and all that, but I don't mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. It's been an amazing thing. Really is an amazing thing. It's difficult to put into words, actually."

Gallagher added that the crowd's energy at every show since has been "truly amazing."

"I'm not usually short for words, but I can't really articulate it," he said.

Oasis has already played 17 shows across the U.K. and Ireland and has dates lined up in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, and South America. The Oasis Live '25 tour is set to conclude in November with a final show in Brazil.