Tags: noel gallagher | brexit | england

Noel Gallagher: Brexit Sends England 'Downhill'

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 11:41 AM EDT

Former Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher is not holding back in sharing his views of Brexit, saying England has gone "downhill" as a result.

"What has happened to this country? I have no idea, well I have an idea, Brexit happened," Gallagher said in an interview with NME

 "A lot of people fell under some kind of mass hypnosis. But yeah, it's s— England now. And it was going downhill for a bit but actually, f— all works."

This is not the first time Gallagher, 56, has spoken candidly about Brexit. In a 2017 interview, Gallagher revealed that he had sided with Remain but did not vote in the referendum, suggested that people "move on" and "get over it."  

"In England, the Brexit thing, it's like, I can't believe there's so much noise about it," he said at the time, according to the NME. "You know what I mean? It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That's democracy. F—ing get over it.

"I didn't vote because I didn't think we should have been given the vote in the first place because as ordinary members of the public how are you qualified to talk about the breakup of the oldest continent in the f—ing world?" Gallagher continued. 

"Then the people trying to get the vote overturned, they used to call that fascism. But they don't call it fascism any more because they're f—ing 'right on,' " he added.

"I don't think we should have left the [European] Union because I feel right at the time of it happening, we turned our back on the French, who were going through some dark terror s—. 

"But it's happened now," Gallagher said. "It was a legal vote. F—ing get it done and let's move on."

During his recent interview with NME, Gallagher also slammed artificial intelligence after the release of an AI Oasis album, saying, "These f—ng idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to f—ng p—s around doing that."

