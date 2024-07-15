Nicolas Cage's Son Accused of Attacking Mom in 'Manic Rage'

Christina Fulton, Nicolas Cage's ex-wife, has broken her silence after the arrest of their son Weston Coppola Cage, who has been accused of attacking her during a "manic rage."

Weston was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon, People reported last week, noting that he was released hours later on a $150,000 bond.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed to the outlet that Weston's arrest is linked to an April 28 incident in which he allegedly got into a verbal argument with his mother at her Los Angeles home, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

Fulton has since confirmed the incident in a statement to People.

"On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help," she said.

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries," she alleged, adding, "Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request."

Addressing the incident, police said that Weston "punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed."

LAPD confirmed that it presented the case to the district attorney on May 10. On June 26, the DA formally charged Weston with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and an arrest warrant was issued in the days that followed.

"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston's ongoing mental health crisis," Fulton said in her statement. "It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Weston has battled substance abuse in the past. In 2017, he was arrested for a DUI and a hit and run in Los Angeles.