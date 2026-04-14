No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals He Has Parkinson's

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed he has been living with Parkinson's disease for several years, sharing the news publicly while confirming he will still take part in the band's upcoming Las Vegas shows.

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, Dumont said the diagnosis followed symptoms that prompted medical testing.

"A number of years ago. I was experiencing a number of symptoms," he said. "I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease."

Dumont, 58, described the condition as an ongoing challenge but said it has not stopped him from continuing as a musician.

"It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day," he said. "And I'll make another video with details about what Parkinson's entails. The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I've been doing really well."

The announcement comes as No Doubt prepares for an 18-date residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, scheduled to run May 6 through June 13.

Dumont said the lead-up to the shows has involved revisiting the band's history and catalog, including reviewing archival material and rehearsing songs.

"The last couple of months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it's been very fun. Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens at the Sphere, it's kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I've gotten to lead as a musician all these years. You know?" he said. "And it's thanks to our families and our friends and listeners, and you and everyone who's come to our shows over the years. Thank you."

Dumont added that he is looking forward to returning to the stage and reconnecting with audiences.

"I'm really excited about the shows. I can't wait to see everybody. And thank you for listening."

Dumont said that seeing others speak openly about their health influenced his decision to share his own experience.

"I've just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research."

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with the disease, with nearly 90,000 new diagnoses each year in the United States, Variety reported.

No Doubt has had limited activity in recent years, last releasing a studio album in 2012 and touring in 2014-15.

The band reunited for a high-profile performance at Coachella in 2024 and later appeared at FireAid concerts at the beginning of 2025.