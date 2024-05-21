Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Actor Nina Dobrev was hospitalized after a bicycle accident that left her with multiple injuries and "a long road" to recovery.

The "Vampire Diaries" star, 35, revealed the accident on Instagram on Monday with two photos: one of her smiling while sitting on an electric bike and one of her lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and knee brace.

"how it started vs how it's going," she captioned the post.

It's unclear how she was injured but followers were quick to point out she was not wearing a helmet in her first photo.

Dobrev also posted an update on her Instagram Stories with a selfie taken from her hospital bed.

"I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she captioned the image.

"I think it's safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol," Dobrev later added.

Her posts received a flood of comments.

"Nooooo! You poor babe," Sophia Bush remarked.

"That's my girl!" Julianne Hough wrote. "Obviously wouldn't make jokes if you were not ok…"

"Vampire Diaries" co-star Kayla Ewell also sent well wishes.

"Making the hospital gown the new spring trend. love you! Handling it like a champ!" she wrote, while fellow co-star Claire Holt added, "Noooo so sorry! Feel better."

Shaun White, 35, Dobrev's longtime boyfriend, posted a photo, via Instagram, of the actor on a private plane after her release, her leg elevated with her knee in a brace. The Olympian tagged Dobrev and added three red hearts to the post.

First linked in March 2020, White and Dobrev confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2020 with photos of Dobrev giving White a quarantine haircut during the early COVID-19 pandemic, People reported.

Their red carpet debut came in May 2022 at the London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."