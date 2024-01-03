Nigel Lythgoe Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse

Two former contestants from "All American Girl" filed a lawsuit against British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe, alleging sexual assault, according to reports.

The lawsuit states that during the show's filming in 2003, Lythgoe "openly groped" the women and continued making unwanted advances after the series concluded, according to BBC, which noted that while Lythgoe had not been named on the legal documents obtained by the outlet, other media have confirmed his identity.

The development comes days after singer Paula Abdul sued Lythgoe, claiming multiple instances of assault.

Lythgoe, 74, who served as an executive producer of "Pop Idol," "American Idol," and producer of "All American Girl," denied the allegations last week, saying he is "shocked."

According to the latest lawsuit, the two women claim that Lythgoe frequently entered their dressing rooms and "openly" groped them while they were dressed in dance costumes, BBC noted.

After the show's finale party, the women allege that Lythgoe took them back to his Los Angeles home and made unwelcomed sexual advances.

One woman stated that he "engulfed her in his sweater" and attempted to kiss her, but she refused.

The other woman alleges that he pinned her against a grand piano and tried to kiss her.

Both women, who have chosen to remain anonymous in the lawsuit, are suing him for alleged sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, BBC reported.

In her lawsuit against the TV mogul, Abdul alleged that the assaults occurred while working together on "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," for which which Lythgoe was a co-judge.

In a statement, Lythgoe insisted their relationship had always been one of "dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues."

"I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for," he said, according to BBC. "I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."