Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's LA Home Burglarized

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles home was recently targeted in a burglary, it has emerged.

The New York Post has confirmed that the couple was not present at their Beverly Hills residence when the incident occurred. According to TMZ, a member of their household staff arrived at the property just as the suspect was attempting to break in.

The intruder gained access to the Los Angeles home by breaking a glass window but fled upon hearing an employee approach. Law enforcement sources say the break-in occurred over the weekend, though it remains unclear if anything was stolen. Authorities have not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kidman and Urban bought their Beverly Hills Post Office home in 2008 for $4.7 million. Built in 1965, the 1.25-acre property features a contemporary design with five bedrooms, over 4,100 square feet of living space, and panoramic canyon views. The residence includes a flat-top roof, a wraparound deck, shaded patios, and a pool.

Kidman and Urban's Los Angeles residence is part of an extensive real estate portfolio that includes a Tribeca pied-à-terre, a Manhattan apartment, a Sydney penthouse, an Australian farm, a Nashville mansion, and a Tennessee compound, according to Architectural Digest.

Following the death of Kidman's mother in September, she and Keith Urban are considering making Australia their permanent home, according to reports.

Kidman was attending the Venice Film Festival, where she won Best Actress for "Babygirl" in September last year, when she learned of her mother's death. Unable to receive her award, director Halina Reijn took to the stage and delivered written remarks while also revealing the death.

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed," Nicole Kidman wrote at the time, according to Variety. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."

The statement continued: "She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken."