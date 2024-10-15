Nicole Kidman Says Final Farewell to Mother in Sydney

Nicole Kidman said a final goodbye to her mother following her death at age 84 last month.

The actor attended the funeral of Janelle Anne Kidman Tuesday and was seen supported by her husband, Keith Urban, 56, and their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, according to Hello!

Kidman, 57, was attending the Venice Film Festival, where she won Best Actress for "Babygirl" last month when she learned of her mother's death. Unable to receive her award, director Halina Reijn took to the stage and delivered written remarks while also revealing the death.

"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed," Nicole Kidman wrote at the time, according to Variety. "I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."

The statement continued: "She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken."

Kidman later broke her silence over her mother's death, thanking fans for their support.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late mother.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," she added.

Kidman's father, Antony Kidman, died in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. Years later, she opened up about her fear of losing another person suddenly.

"I've been given death as a very sudden thing," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2020, Hello! reported. "I've not nursed someone through a slow death, I've just had people taken."

"Stanley [Kubrick], my friend Robert McCann [in 2005], my father [in 2014] and my brother-in-law [Angus Hawley, in 2015] … we've just had people that one minute are here, and then gone," she added.

"I've now had it happen repeatedly; I almost get scared saying it because I get terrified it's going to happen again. I still have a lot of fear of that."