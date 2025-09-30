Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years of Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, multiple outlets confirmed Monday.

The actor, 58, and the country music singer, 57, have been living apart since the start of the summer, according to TMZ. Kidman has remained in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday Rose Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Urban, 14.

A source told Page Six that Kidman did not want the split.

"Sometimes relationships just run their course," the source said.

The insider added that Kidman "was trying to save things."

Keith Urban reportedly moved out of the couple's family home in Nashville and purchased another property nearby. Kidman has been caring for the children while he continues touring.

"She's holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," a source told TMZ.

The pair married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, after meeting the year prior at the G'Day USA gala.

They celebrated their wedding anniversary in June, when Kidman shared a photo of herself with Keith Urban on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban."

Questions about the couple's relationship surfaced earlier this year.

In June, the musician abruptly ended a live-streamed interview after being asked about Kidman's steamy onscreen relationship with Zac Efron in the Netflix film "A Family Affair."

When the interviewer asked, "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" the call was immediately cut off, and producers later confirmed he had left the session.

Kidman spoke about her marriage in April during an interview with People, describing her husband as central to her support system.

"I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to," she said at the time.