French Singer Nicole Croisille, of 'A Man and a Woman' Fame, Dies at 88

Nicole Croisille, a French singer who sang on the soundtrack of the hit 1966 film "A Man and a Woman", has died, her agent told AFP on Wednesday. She was 88.

Croisille died "following a long illness" in Paris during the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Jacques Metges said.

"Until the end, she fought with lots of force and courage," he added.

Croisille was best known internationally for her work on the film soundtrack of "A Man and a Woman", including the solo "Today it's You" and several duets.

She was also beloved in France for other hits during the 1970s including "Telephone-moi" (Call me), "Parlez-moi de lui" (Tell me about him) and "Une femme avec toi" (A woman with you).

"I have only sung love songs and I know what I have brought to people," she said in an interview with Paris Match in 2017.

In addition to singing, Croisille was also a dancer and an actress.