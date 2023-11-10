Nicki Minaj Says She Regrets Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj said she regrets having plastic surgery.

The 40-year-old rapper made the confession on Thursday's episode of "The Run-Through With Vogue" podcast while explaining why she doesn't like to see photos of her younger self.

"I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you're going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, 'I was fine just the way I was,'" Minaj told hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle, according to People.

"And that's what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn't love."

During the interview, the hosts brought up the singer's appearance with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour at the Carolina Herrera Show in September 2011, to which Minaj said she does not like to look at older photos of herself "because I didn't like the way I looked."

"I didn't like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn't sit high enough. It was a lot of things," she said. "And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, 'Oh, I'm about to look like that girl again.'

"The reason why I wasn't able to look back at my old photos was I didn't like the way I looked, right, physically. And now I love the way that person looks physically."

Minaj elaborated on how her choice to make changes was influenced by her expanding public image. She described the music industry as a "very scary" environment, likening it to a "fish bowl" with "millions" of people observing her.

Welcoming her son, now 3, changed her perception of herself, she added.

"I think pregnancy could've played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think why didn't I like this? So weird," Minaj said. "But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, 'These old photos are beautiful.'"