Nicki Minaj's Husband Under House Arrest for Threatening Rapper Offset

Thursday, 21 September 2023 01:11 PM EDT

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention due to probation violations stemming from social media posts that seemed to threaten rapper Offset. 

According to a court order filed in the Central District of California on Wednesday, Petty was placed under home monitoring for "recorded threatening remarks made towards a specific individual in the presence of someone with a criminal record," The Hollywood Reporter noted.  

The order specifically identifies Offset as the individual in question, referencing messages posted on social media by Petty on Sept. 16.

In July 2022, Petty was placed on probation for three years following his guilty plea for failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. His prior conviction dates back to 1995, when he was sentenced to four years in prison in New York for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

In a viral video on Sept. 16, Petty and his associates were captured outside a New York City hotel believed to be the residence of Offset. Among various threatening remarks in the video, Petty can be heard saying, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, p***y!" according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Offset responded to the threats in a video shared on his social media, where he casually dismissed them, saying, "I'm getting off a jet, he's funny," and further suggesting that Petty was struggling financially.

Offset, previously part of the Atlanta rap group Migos, is married to rapper Cardi B. Minaj and Cardi B have been embroiled in a longstanding feud, and were involved in a physical altercation at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018. 

Videos circulating on social media at the time captured Cardi B approaching and assaulting Minaj during the incident.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 21 September 2023 01:11 PM
