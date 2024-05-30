Actor Nick Pasqual Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend Multiple Times

An actor who stands accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend, an acclaimed Hollywood makeup artist, over 20 times last week, was apprehended in Texas while attempting to flee to Mexico.

The incident took place in the early hours of May 23 when Nick Pasqual, 34, reportedly broke into Allie Shehorn's home in Sunland, California, and stabbed her multiple times the New York Post reported, noting that Shehorn sustained severe injuries, including slashes to her neck, arms, and abdomen.

The artist, 35, was discovered later that day by her surrogate mother, who described the bloody scene.

"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don't think this is ever going to happen to you," Christine White told KTLA at the time.

"I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened," she said. "That wasn't a pretty sight."

Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, the Post reported.

He is also accused of "inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence."

Pasqual will be extradited to Los Angeles County for trial, where he could receive a life sentence if found guilty.

Days before the attack, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against her ex, alleging he had assaulted her on multiple occasions. The order, seen by the Daily Mail, alleges instances of Pasqual using a belt, breaking doors, causing concussions, and committing rape and choking.

Pasqual, known for minor roles in projects like "Rebel Moon" and "How I Met Your Mother," fled following the attack. Shehorn was critically injured and underwent multiple surgeries in the ICU after being rushed to the hospital.

An arrest warrant of $1,075,000 was issued for Pasqual, who was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to the California district attorney.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, according to the Post. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her."