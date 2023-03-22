Nick Lachey Ordered to Attend Anger Management

Nick Lachey was ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after a heated run-in with a female paparazzo last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to People that the "Love Is Blind" co-host is taking part in a prefiling diversion program.

"Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA's Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."

Lachey, 49, made headlines in March 2022 after his public clash with a female photographer. According to reports, the 98 Degrees singer approached a woman who had been taking a photo of him from inside her car and tried to grab her phone.

Lachey later tweeted about the incident, saying that the woman had "harassed" him and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend while they were walking back to their hotel after dinner.

"I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal," he wrote at the time. "Stupid of me. Done."

Lachey then took aim at media outlet TMZ, which published video footage of the confrontation.

"However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I 'got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false," he wrote. "Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life's too short, we move on."

A friend of the paparazzo called out Lachey on Twitter, saying that he "did get physical" with her.

"That was my friend you owe her a public apology for your ridiculous action!" the woman tweeted. "She wasn't harassing you she wasn't following you she was sitting in her damn car you walked up to her!"